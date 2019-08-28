NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.46

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $159.46 and traded as high as $180.00. NCC Group shares last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 87,736 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $488.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.04%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

