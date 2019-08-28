National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Trading Up 1.3%

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.89 ($1.34) and last traded at A$1.89 ($1.34), approximately 5,861,556 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.86 ($1.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.71 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

