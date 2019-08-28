National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.33% of National Retail Properties worth $115,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,305,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,878,000 after acquiring an additional 423,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after acquiring an additional 581,343 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,396.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,123 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

