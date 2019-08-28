National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

National Research has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of National Research stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,093. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Research has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $788,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,846 shares of company stock worth $2,838,616. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

