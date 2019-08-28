National Asset Management Inc. Has $124,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.