National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of GGN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 158,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,806. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

