Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.43. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 5,712 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

