Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 7.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 10,903,143 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,996,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 177,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.