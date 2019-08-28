MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 229,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $52,364,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

