MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.11 Million

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to announce $347.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $350.22 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $331.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NYSE:MSA traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.35. 115,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,273. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,006.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 266,679 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.