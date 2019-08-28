Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $612.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.30 million and the lowest is $577.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 52.72% and a net margin of 38.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 410,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

