Motco Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Motco grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chevron by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. 129,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

