Motco Purchases Shares of 336 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Motco purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 137.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

SNPS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.13. The company had a trading volume of 368,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,503 shares of company stock worth $6,474,092 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

