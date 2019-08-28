Motco Purchases New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Motco purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,582,000 after purchasing an additional 320,556 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $72.58. 48,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,279. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.613 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

