Motco Invests $79,000 in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Motco purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 114.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 317.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,460.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $3,743,069. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.08. 29,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.70. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $172.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

