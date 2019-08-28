Motco Invests $40,000 in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 42.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,213,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,832,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,000,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,099,000 after acquiring an additional 207,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,629,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,872,929.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,907 shares of company stock worth $9,131,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

