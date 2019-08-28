Motco Buys Shares of 894 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Motco bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,500 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.99. 33,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,762. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

