Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

