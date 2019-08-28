Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.06, 1,389,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average session volume of 300,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MR. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 56.4% in the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 543,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 142.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,351 shares in the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at $18,755,000. HPS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 164,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

