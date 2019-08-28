Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,483 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Waitr by 19.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 346,748 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Waitr by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 89,933 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Waitr by 12.8% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,395,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 500,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Stough acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 543,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,885. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.68 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

