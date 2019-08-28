Monashee Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Huami worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Huami in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Huami alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMI. TheStreet upgraded Huami from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Huami stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Huami Corp has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $575.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.59.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.