Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Albany International by 576.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Albany International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Albany International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $104,506,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIN stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,192. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

