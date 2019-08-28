Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 44,408 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,408 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on THG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 234,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $87,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,495.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,248 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

