Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 23,335 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. American Assets Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of American Assets Trust worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 757.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

