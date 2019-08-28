Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 133,227 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 828,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 401,540 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 28,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

