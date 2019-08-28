Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Radware worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,101 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Radware by 127.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 64,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $28.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

