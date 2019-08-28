Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,790 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 179.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 172,723 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 301,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 382,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 130,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $50.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

