Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of The Providence Service worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRSC. BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

PRSC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,449. The Providence Service Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $733.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The Providence Service news, CEO R Carter Pate bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Dotts bought 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,939.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

