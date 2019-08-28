Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 995,445 Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 995,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,722,000. Tronox comprises about 1.8% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Tronox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,742,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,566,000 after buying an additional 3,422,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $8,650,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $12,751,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 28.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 614,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 534.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 320,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 462,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Tronox Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,948.56. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffry N. Quinn purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 266,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,027 shares of company stock worth $379,715. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

