Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,010 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 895,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up approximately 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 217.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,435 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,783,000 after buying an additional 381,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,503,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 857,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,334,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,979,000 after buying an additional 1,485,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

