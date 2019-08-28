MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $759,329.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00013647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Zaif and QBTC. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $91.72 million and approximately $759,329.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,253.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.01821496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.73 or 0.02960677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00701478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00753221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00065021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00486176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007891 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zaif, Bleutrade, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Bittrex, QBTC and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.