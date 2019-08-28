Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.22. 8,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $143.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

