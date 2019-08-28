Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.40. The company had a trading volume of 146,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.22. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

