Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,798 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

