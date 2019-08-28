Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,247,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 945.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,147,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,766. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

