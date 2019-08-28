Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Mogo Finance Technology posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mogo Finance Technology.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

MOGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,053. The company has a market cap of $84.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

