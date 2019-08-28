Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DD3 Acquisition by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Martin Werner sold 1,439,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $28,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 460,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,216.

NASDAQ DDMX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. DD3 Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

DD3 Acquisition Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

