Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $616,000 in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,488,000 after acquiring an additional 272,910 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 31,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.60%.

In other Buckeye Partners news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

