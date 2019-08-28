Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,000 shares during the period. Trinity Merger accounts for about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Trinity Merger worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trinity Merger by 70,246.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 200,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Merger stock remained flat at $$10.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. Trinity Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

In other Trinity Merger news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $5,572,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Trinity Merger Company Profile

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

