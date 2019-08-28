Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,681 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.37.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 428,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,788. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

