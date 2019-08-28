Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,575 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.09. 9,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,479. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,513,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

