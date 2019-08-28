Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 119,015 Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $27,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1,143.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,278,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,839 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,333,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,363,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evergy by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 863,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after buying an additional 734,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,523,000 after buying an additional 658,342 shares in the last quarter.

EVRG stock remained flat at $$65.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

