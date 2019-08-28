Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.33 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Loews worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $36,507.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $664,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $485,213.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $1,108,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE:L traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,610. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

