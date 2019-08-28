Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.91 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $25,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 32,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. 21,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.