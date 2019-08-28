Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after buying an additional 15,497,390 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5,155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 825,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,392,000 after acquiring an additional 809,350 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 799,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 46,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

