Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $116.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

