Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,497 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.23. 800,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,077. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

