Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,423 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celgene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after acquiring an additional 787,638 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,692,000 after acquiring an additional 172,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Celgene by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,116,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,042,000 after acquiring an additional 713,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,612. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

