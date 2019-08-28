Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,499 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

