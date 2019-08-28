Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,708,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,463,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,777,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. 6,646,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,369,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

